Table column content to apply style

Currently I have a boolean table col(umn) as the 2nd col and I manually change the 1st col style to reflect this, as in “word_on” and “word_off”. I have multiple styles depending on the 1st col, which has for selector td.something.word_off. Everytime I set col 2 to ‘1’ (bool on; as in <td>1</td>), I have to remember to change the class correspondingly (word_off to word_on) and I tend to forget it.
Optionally there can be error handling, which displays a message is there’s anything in col 2 other than 0 or 1.
I’d like for an ECMAScript to take care of this automatically.
Yes, the elements that addEventListener happens to can be updated so that it only occurs to input elements in column two.
It would slightly faster if multiple classes weren’t used. For example, if a default style was used for one of the situations such as off, and another style was used for on. But that kind of improvement is not detectable by human senses.
Here’s a rundown of working code, at least on my test page. Things might be more suitable for you if you supply suitable content for a test page instead.
The table body is obtained from the tBodies property of the table. That helps us to ignore any header or footer that you might have on the table.
The getPrevCell function just goes up in the DOM from the input to its parent, that being the second td element of the row, and from that to the previous sibling of that td to get the first td of the row.
function getFirstCell(input) {
const tr = input.parentNode.parentNode;
return tr.children[0];
}
The inputChangeHandler can then update the style of that first cell.
For the error, I was–very–unclear but I’d like for the bool col(umn), which is the 2nd col (col 2). to be highlighted (so a class added I assume). I think I could manage it through CSS to have the error class in col 1 but it affecting col 2. I’m rusty on CSS but IIRC their selectors were decently “powerful”. Optionally, as soon as there’s 1 error, a message to be shown (ie: Occurrences in the 2nd column which are [describe style] indicate their content is invalid, which should be either ‘0’ or ‘1’.), perhaps right before the table.
I love to see your custom examples, but if you think there’s something already out there which closely fit what I’m looking for, if you want you could point me to it and describe what I should look for in it.
Update 1:
I ended up doing it by myself in the following, although it’s quite likely there’s better ways to do it, perhaps you could comment on it?
<script>
var firstTdArr = document.querySelectorAll("td:first-child");
var secondTdArr = document.querySelectorAll("td:nth-child(2)");
for (var i = 0; i<firstTdArr.length; i++) {
var toLog = 'td1 #' + i + ', td 2 case: ';
firstTdArr[i].classList.remove("word_on");
firstTdArr[i].classList.remove("word_off");
firstTdArr[i].classList.remove("error");
if (secondTdArr[i].innerText == "0") {
toLog += '0';
firstTdArr[i].classList.add("word_off");
} else if (secondTdArr[i].innerText == "1") {
toLog += '1';
firstTdArr[i].classList.add("word_on");
} else {
toLog += 'neither';
firstTdArr[i].classList.add("error");
}
console.log (toLog);
}
</script>
