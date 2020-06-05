Table column content to apply style

dynvec: dynvec: Is there a way to handle columns so the code doesn’t slow down for other columns?

Yes, the elements that addEventListener happens to can be updated so that it only occurs to input elements in column two.

dynvec: dynvec: I’m assuming the classList removals are done in DOM, is that done quickly?

It would slightly faster if multiple classes weren’t used. For example, if a default style was used for one of the situations such as off, and another style was used for on. But that kind of improvement is not detectable by human senses.

Here’s a rundown of working code, at least on my test page. Things might be more suitable for you if you supply suitable content for a test page instead.

The table body is obtained from the tBodies property of the table. That helps us to ignore any header or footer that you might have on the table.

const table = document.querySelector("table"); const tbody = table.tBodies[0];

The second column is accessed by getting the nth-of-type for the td element.

const secondCol = tbody.querySelectorAll("td:nth-of-type(2) input");

We can then add an event to each of those inputs when the page loads, so that our code in the inputChangeHandler function runs only when the input is changed.

The second call to inputChangeHandler ensures that the styles are applied when the page loads too.

secondCol.forEach(function (input) { input.addEventListener("input", inputChangeHandler); inputChangeHandler({target: input}); });

Using the input event lets the update happen as you type, instead of waiting for the change event to trigger when you leave the input field.

The inputChangeHandler function gets the input that has changed, and based on that it also gets the previous cell.

function inputChangeHandler(evt) { const input = evt.target; const firstCell = getFirstCell(input); ... }

The getPrevCell function just goes up in the DOM from the input to its parent, that being the second td element of the row, and from that to the previous sibling of that td to get the first td of the row.

function getFirstCell(input) { const tr = input.parentNode.parentNode; return tr.children[0]; }

The inputChangeHandler can then update the style of that first cell.

function inputChangeHandler(evt) { const input = evt.target; const firstCell = getFirstCell(input); updateStyle(firstCell, input); }

where that updateStyle function has a simple task to perform. It removes any old classnames that might be on it, and adds a new classname.

function updateStyle(cell, input) { cell.classList.remove("word_on"); cell.classList.remove("word_off"); cell.classList.remove("error"); if (input.value === "0") { cell.classList.add("word_off"); } else if (input.value === "1") { cell.classList.add("word_on"); } else { cell.classList.add("error"); } }

And that’s all you need.

You can see it in action at the following test page: http://jsfiddle.net/gnf1aye7/2/