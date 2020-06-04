Table column content to apply style

JavaScript
#1

Currently I have a boolean table col(umn) as the 2nd col and I manually change the 1st col style to reflect this, as in “word_on” and “word_off”. I have multiple styles depending on the 1st col, which has for selector td.something.word_off. Everytime I set col 2 to ‘1’ (bool on; as in <td>1</td>), I have to remember to change the class correspondingly (word_off to word_on) and I tend to forget it.

Optionally there can be error handling, which displays a message is there’s anything in col 2 other than 0 or 1.

I’d like for an ECMAScript to take care of this automatically.

Thank you kindly

#2

Code like the following is what you are after, but be warned. I have typed this out on an iPad with much cursing and swearing involved, and no ability to test if it actually works or not,

I’ll come back to this when I have a proper computing device.

function getPrevCell(input) {
  return input.parentNode.previousSiblingElement;
}
function inputChangeHandler(evt) {
  const input = evt.target;
  const prevCell = getPrevCell(input);
  prevCell.classList.remove("word_on");
  prevCell.classList.remove("word_off");
  prevCell.classList.remove("error");
  if (input.value === "1") {
    prevCell.classList.add("word_on");
  } else if (input.value === "0") {
    prevCell.classList.add("word_off");
  } else {
    prevCell.classList.add("error");
  }
}
const table = document.querySelector("table");
table.querySelector("input").forEach(function (input) {
  input.addEventListener("change", inputChangeHandler);
  inputChangeHandler({target: input});
});
#3

I have a couple concern:

  1. Is there a way to handle columns so the code doesn’t slow down for other columns? I’m not sure if through DOM that would be quick; if not perhaps going a regex on td rows to grab only the 1st 2 cells?
  2. I’m assuming the classList removals are done in DOM, is that done quickly?

Please note I’m quite the beginner in ECMAScript so my concerns may totally be invalid.