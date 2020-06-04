Table column content to apply style

Currently I have a boolean table col(umn) as the 2nd col and I manually change the 1st col style to reflect this, as in “word_on” and “word_off”. I have multiple styles depending on the 1st col, which has for selector td.something.word_off. Everytime I set col 2 to ‘1’ (bool on; as in <td>1</td> ), I have to remember to change the class correspondingly (word_off to word_on) and I tend to forget it.

Optionally there can be error handling, which displays a message is there’s anything in col 2 other than 0 or 1.

I’d like for an ECMAScript to take care of this automatically.

Thank you kindly