Hi itsme again. I have this prob I can’t get past. This is a program to pay a fee and print a receipt.
I enter the unit and payment into a form and get the message:
Parse error: syntax error, unexpected ‘’; ’ (T_CONSTANT_ENCAPSED_STRING) on line 62.
Please advise. Thanks!
type or paste code here<!DOCTYPE html><html>
<body><center>
<img src="apt-pic.jpg" alt="apartment" height=75 width=200><br>
For:<SELECT name="options">
<option value="#990033" style="background-color: Violet;">Rent payment</option>
<option value="#003300" style="background-color: Aquamarine;">Background Check</option>
<option value="#6600cc" style="background-color: Pink;">Security Deposit Payment</option>
<option value="#003300" style="background-color: Aquamarine;">Damages Payment</option>
<option value="#990033" style="background-color: Violet;">Late Charges Payment</option>
<option value="#003300" style="background-color: Aquamarine;">Court Costs Payment</option>
<option value="#6600cc" style="background-color: Pink;">NSF Payment</option>
<option value="#990033" style="background-color: Violet;"> </option>
</SELECT><br>
<input type="text" size = 25 STYLE="color: #000000; background-color: #D4AAFF;" name="Name" value="Business Name -">
<input type="text" size = 25 STYLE="color: #000000; background-color: #D4D4FF;" name="Addy1" value="Business address -">
<input type="text" size = 25 STYLE="color: #000000; background-color: #D4AAFF;" name="Addy2" value="City, State, Zip"><br>
<?php
$link = mysqli_connect("localhost", "root", "", "prerentdb");
// Check connection
if($link === false){ die("ERROR: Could not connect. " . mysqli_connect_error()); }
$unit = $_POST['unit'];
$amtpaid = $_POST['amtpaid'];
$hudpay = $_POST['hudpay'];
$prevbal='prevbal';
$latechg='latechg';
$secdep='secdep';
$damage='damage';
$courtcost='courtcost';
$nsf='nsf';
$paidsum='paidsum';
$receiptno='receiptno';
$id='id';
$due=due';
<b> tenant paying is: <?php echo $_POST["unit"]; ?> -
Amount paid is: <?php echo $_POST["amtpaid"]; ?><br>
<input type="text" size = 75 STYLE="color: #000000; background-color: #D4AAFF;" name="sign" value="Sign here">
<input type="text" size = 25 STYLE="color: #000000; background-color: #D4AAFF;" name="thanks" value="We Thank You"><br>
<?php
// Attempt select query execution
$result = mysqli_query($link,"SELECT * FROM payfile");
$results= $results->fetch_all(MYSQLI_ASSOC);
$due = $prevbal + $latechg + $secdep + $damage + $courtcost + $nsf;
$due = $due + $amtdue; $amtpaid = $paidsum;
// if no payment or partial payment, add $10 to latechg field
// and amount not paid to prevbal field
if ($amtpaid < $due)
{ $latechg = $latechg + 10; $prevbal = $due - $amtpaid; }
// if payment = amtdue clear due
if ($amtpaid == $due)
{ $prevbal = $latechg = $secdep = $damage = $courtcost = $nsf = 0; }
// if over-payment subtract over-payment from prevbal field
if ($amtpaid > $due )
{ $prevbal = $due - $amtpaid; $latechg = $secdep = $damage = $courtcost = $nsf = 0; }
// Perform a query, check for error
$sql = "UPDATE payfile SET
amtpaid='$amtpaid', prevbal='$prevbal', latechg='$latechg', secdep='$secdep', damage='$damage',
courtcost='$courtcost', nsf='$nsf', hudpay='$hudpay', datepaid='$datepaid', paidsum='$amtpaid',
comments='$comments'
Where unit = $unit"; // ********* this seems to be the culprit ************
if ($link->query($sql) === TRUE) { echo "Paid"; }
else { echo "Error updating record: " . $link->error;
}
</b></center></body></html>