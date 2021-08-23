(t_constant_encapsed_string)

You really need to look at Prepared Statements instead of sticking variables directly into queries like that.

You also seem to have an error in this section of your code:

$result = mysqli_query($link,"SELECT * FROM payfile"); $results= $results->fetch_all(MYSQLI_ASSOC);

but as you don’t seem to use that anywhere, it may not matter.

I am surprised you don’t get other errors. For example you assign these values to variables:

$prevbal='prevbal'; $latechg='latechg'; $secdep='secdep'; $damage='damage'; $courtcost='courtcost'; $nsf='nsf';

and then a few lines later, you try to add them together:

$due = $prevbal + $latechg + $secdep + $damage + $courtcost + $nsf;

Of course, you can’t do that because they’re not numbers, unless your initial value assignments would normally have actual numbers in them. You can concatenate the strings together using . , but that doesn’t make a lot of sense.

Perhaps the only reason you’ve stopped getting “Not numeric” errors is because of the parse error.