Hi itsme again. I have this prob I can’t get past. This is a program to pay a fee and print a receipt.

I enter the unit and payment into a form and get the message:

Parse error: syntax error, unexpected ‘’; ’ (T_CONSTANT_ENCAPSED_STRING) on line 62.

Please advise. Thanks!

type or paste code here<!DOCTYPE html><html> <body><center> <img src="apt-pic.jpg" alt="apartment" height=75 width=200><br> For:<SELECT name="options"> <option value="#990033" style="background-color: Violet;">Rent payment</option> <option value="#003300" style="background-color: Aquamarine;">Background Check</option> <option value="#6600cc" style="background-color: Pink;">Security Deposit Payment</option> <option value="#003300" style="background-color: Aquamarine;">Damages Payment</option> <option value="#990033" style="background-color: Violet;">Late Charges Payment</option> <option value="#003300" style="background-color: Aquamarine;">Court Costs Payment</option> <option value="#6600cc" style="background-color: Pink;">NSF Payment</option> <option value="#990033" style="background-color: Violet;"> </option> </SELECT><br> <input type="text" size = 25 STYLE="color: #000000; background-color: #D4AAFF;" name="Name" value="Business Name -"> <input type="text" size = 25 STYLE="color: #000000; background-color: #D4D4FF;" name="Addy1" value="Business address -"> <input type="text" size = 25 STYLE="color: #000000; background-color: #D4AAFF;" name="Addy2" value="City, State, Zip"><br> <?php $link = mysqli_connect("localhost", "root", "", "prerentdb"); // Check connection if($link === false){ die("ERROR: Could not connect. " . mysqli_connect_error()); } $unit = $_POST['unit']; $amtpaid = $_POST['amtpaid']; $hudpay = $_POST['hudpay']; $prevbal='prevbal'; $latechg='latechg'; $secdep='secdep'; $damage='damage'; $courtcost='courtcost'; $nsf='nsf'; $paidsum='paidsum'; $receiptno='receiptno'; $id='id'; $due=due'; <b> tenant paying is: <?php echo $_POST["unit"]; ?> - Amount paid is: <?php echo $_POST["amtpaid"]; ?><br> <input type="text" size = 75 STYLE="color: #000000; background-color: #D4AAFF;" name="sign" value="Sign here"> <input type="text" size = 25 STYLE="color: #000000; background-color: #D4AAFF;" name="thanks" value="We Thank You"><br> <?php // Attempt select query execution $result = mysqli_query($link,"SELECT * FROM payfile"); $results= $results->fetch_all(MYSQLI_ASSOC); $due = $prevbal + $latechg + $secdep + $damage + $courtcost + $nsf; $due = $due + $amtdue; $amtpaid = $paidsum; // if no payment or partial payment, add $10 to latechg field // and amount not paid to prevbal field if ($amtpaid < $due) { $latechg = $latechg + 10; $prevbal = $due - $amtpaid; } // if payment = amtdue clear due if ($amtpaid == $due) { $prevbal = $latechg = $secdep = $damage = $courtcost = $nsf = 0; } // if over-payment subtract over-payment from prevbal field if ($amtpaid > $due ) { $prevbal = $due - $amtpaid; $latechg = $secdep = $damage = $courtcost = $nsf = 0; } // Perform a query, check for error $sql = "UPDATE payfile SET amtpaid='$amtpaid', prevbal='$prevbal', latechg='$latechg', secdep='$secdep', damage='$damage', courtcost='$courtcost', nsf='$nsf', hudpay='$hudpay', datepaid='$datepaid', paidsum='$amtpaid', comments='$comments' Where unit = $unit"; // ********* this seems to be the culprit ************ if ($link->query($sql) === TRUE) { echo "Paid"; } else { echo "Error updating record: " . $link->error; } </b></center></body></html>