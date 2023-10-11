Systemctl command with PHP

Need to run the following command through shell_exec:
sudo systemctl reload filezilla-server
I have the following code in the sudoers file:
www-data ALL = NOPASSWD: /bin/systemctl systemctl reload filezilla-server
And it works when I run the exact same command in the terminal, but not through php. E.g. I tried the following which works:
sudoers: testuser ALL = NOPASSWD: /bin/systemctl systemctl reload filezilla-server
terminal: sudo systemctl reload filezilla-server
How can I make this work?
rpkamp
Do you get an error?
Are you sure your webserver is run by
www-data?
No errors, empty output.
FPM config:
user = www-data
group = www-data
listen.owner = www-data
listen.group = www-data
So it should be www-data…
I tried the following which works:
sudoers: www-data ALL = NOPASSWD: /etc/init.d/apache2 stop
php: sudo /etc/init.d/apache2 stop
So it seems to work with “real path” commands instead of systemctl. The problem is that I dont know how to translate “systemctl reload filezilla-server” to its “real-path”
Systemctl has no real path. You can call it from anywhere.
I would guess that your PHP user has no sudo rights and therefor is not allowed to run systemctl
shell-exec whoami returns www-data and the sudoers file is correctly setup
rpkamp
Can you try the following from PHP:
sudo /bin/systemctl reload filezilla-server