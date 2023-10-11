Systemctl command with PHP

Need to run the following command through shell_exec:

sudo systemctl reload filezilla-server

I have the following code in the sudoers file:

www-data ALL = NOPASSWD: /bin/systemctl systemctl reload filezilla-server

And it works when I run the exact same command in the terminal, but not through php. E.g. I tried the following which works:

sudoers: testuser ALL = NOPASSWD: /bin/systemctl systemctl reload filezilla-server

terminal: sudo systemctl reload filezilla-server

How can I make this work?