Syntax `WHERE NOT EXISTS` using MySQL

Hello everyone, I need your help.
This is my table
tb_group on DB MySQL
+------------+---------+----------+
| _tdate | _tgroup | _tnumber |
+------------+---------+----------+
| 2025-05-12 | 71AB5 | 1 |
| 2025-05-12 | 71DB1 | 1 |
+------------+--------+-----------+
To find missing groups in the table
_tgroup I use the syntax
WHERE NOT EXISTS by crossing the values of the
_tgroup columns of the two tables
ta_group and
tb_group.
SELECT
`_tgroup`
FROM
`ta_group` q
WHERE
NOT EXISTS ( SELECT 1 FROM `tb_group` t WHERE q.`_tgroup` = t.`_tgroup` );
This is the result
+---------+
| _tgroup |
+---------+
| 71AB3 |
| 71AB4 |
| 71AB6 |
| 71DB2 |
| 71DB4 |
| 71DB6 |
+---------+
Now I need insert into my table
_tgroup the values of the
_tgroup missing in the table
_tgroup for this output
+------------+---------+----------+
| _tdate | _tgroup | _tnumber |
+------------+---------+----------+
| 2025-05-12 | 71AB3 | 0 |
| 2025-05-12 | 71AB4 | 0 |
| 2025-05-12 | 71AB5 | 1 |
| 2025-05-12 | 71AB6 | 0 |
| 2025-05-12 | 71DB1 | 1 |
| 2025-05-12 | 71DB2 | 0 |
| 2025-05-12 | 71DB4 | 0 |
| 2025-05-12 | 71DB6 | 0 |
+------------+---------+----------+
How to do resolve this?
Thanks in advance for any help