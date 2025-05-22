Syntax `WHERE NOT EXISTS` using MySQL

Databases
1

Hello everyone, I need your help.

This is my table tb_group on DB MySQL

+------------+---------+----------+
| _tdate     | _tgroup | _tnumber |
+------------+---------+----------+
| 2025-05-12 | 71AB5   |       1  |
| 2025-05-12 | 71DB1   |       1  |
+------------+--------+-----------+

To find missing groups in the table _tgroup I use the syntax WHERE NOT EXISTS by crossing the values ​​of the _tgroup columns of the two tables ta_group and tb_group.

SELECT
	`_tgroup` 
FROM
	`ta_group` q 
WHERE
	NOT EXISTS ( SELECT 1 FROM `tb_group` t WHERE q.`_tgroup` = t.`_tgroup` );

This is the result

+---------+
| _tgroup |
+---------+
| 71AB3   |
| 71AB4   |
| 71AB6   |
| 71DB2   |
| 71DB4   |
| 71DB6   |
+---------+

Now I need insert into my table _tgroup the values ​​of the _tgroup missing in the table _tgroup for this output

+------------+---------+----------+
| _tdate     | _tgroup | _tnumber |
+------------+---------+----------+
| 2025-05-12 | 71AB3   |       0  |
| 2025-05-12 | 71AB4   |       0  |
| 2025-05-12 | 71AB5   |       1  |
| 2025-05-12 | 71AB6   |       0  |
| 2025-05-12 | 71DB1   |       1  |
| 2025-05-12 | 71DB2   |       0  |
| 2025-05-12 | 71DB4   |       0  |
| 2025-05-12 | 71DB6   |       0  |
+------------+---------+----------+

How to do resolve this?

Thanks in advance for any help

2

does tb_group have a default value defined for _tdate and _tnumber?

does tb_group have a primary or unique key set on _tgroup?