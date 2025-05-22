Syntax `WHERE NOT EXISTS` using MySQL

Hello everyone, I need your help.

This is my table tb_group on DB MySQL

+------------+---------+----------+ | _tdate | _tgroup | _tnumber | +------------+---------+----------+ | 2025-05-12 | 71AB5 | 1 | | 2025-05-12 | 71DB1 | 1 | +------------+--------+-----------+

To find missing groups in the table _tgroup I use the syntax WHERE NOT EXISTS by crossing the values ​​of the _tgroup columns of the two tables ta_group and tb_group .

SELECT `_tgroup` FROM `ta_group` q WHERE NOT EXISTS ( SELECT 1 FROM `tb_group` t WHERE q.`_tgroup` = t.`_tgroup` );

This is the result

+---------+ | _tgroup | +---------+ | 71AB3 | | 71AB4 | | 71AB6 | | 71DB2 | | 71DB4 | | 71DB6 | +---------+

Now I need insert into my table _tgroup the values ​​of the _tgroup missing in the table _tgroup for this output

+------------+---------+----------+ | _tdate | _tgroup | _tnumber | +------------+---------+----------+ | 2025-05-12 | 71AB3 | 0 | | 2025-05-12 | 71AB4 | 0 | | 2025-05-12 | 71AB5 | 1 | | 2025-05-12 | 71AB6 | 0 | | 2025-05-12 | 71DB1 | 1 | | 2025-05-12 | 71DB2 | 0 | | 2025-05-12 | 71DB4 | 0 | | 2025-05-12 | 71DB6 | 0 | +------------+---------+----------+

How to do resolve this?

Thanks in advance for any help