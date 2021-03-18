Syntax SELECT EXISTS using MySql version 8.0.17

Hi, I need your appreciated help

In the table do_table stored an a database MySql version 8.0.17 I have these rows

+----+-------------------------+-----+ | ts | tt | tID | +----+-------------------------+-----+ | 1 | t_contents_11111_2_2021 | 1 | | 0 | t_contents_2222_2_2021 | 2 | | 1 | t_contents_3333_2_2021 | 3 | +----+-------------------------+-----+

Using SQL I need:

Checking if table exists in the database because it may not have been created yet; And if ts field is equal to zero the return of @t it should be zero else the return of @t it should be one

SQL query below

mysql> SELECT EXISTS ( SELECT @t := tt, CASE WHEN ts = 0 THEN 0 ELSE 1 END FROM `do_table` WHERE tt = 't_contents_2222_2_2021') AS COUNT INTO @t; SELECT @t; Query OK, 1 row affected (0.00 sec) +----+ | @t | +----+ | 1 | +----+ 1 row in set (0.01 sec)

The return of @t instead it’s always one … whatever row is getting …