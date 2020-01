developers.intercom.com Developer Hub We make customer messaging apps for sales, marketing, and support, connected on one platform. Our mission is to make business personal again.

On the above link, there is a very neat syntax highlighter →

I was searching for something similar but failed. Highlight.js is used by software such as →

codepen.io

discourse software https://discourse.org/

Here:

https://highlightjs.org/static/demo/

I found two styles here:

Night Owl

Moon Blue

But they are close not exactly what is needed.

Any advice if we can replicate a simple style as shown in the image and link I shared at the top/