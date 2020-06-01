Syntax for pure css

is this the right syntax for css:
&: active
&: focus
is this the right syntax for css:
Lose the ampersand as that’s part of the preprocessor language you are using.
:active,:focus {}
Or
a:hover, a:active, a:focus{} ETC…
Do you put the styles in the brackets?
If you’re a complete beginner in CSS, I would suggest you start working your way through the tutorials from the beginning. It will make a lot more sense to you than jumping in and out at different points.
Something to have in the back of your head:
The anchor states carries an important info for the user and there is a rule of thumb you can remember to use the different states in the correct order, so the more current state overrides the former:
LoVe Foils HAte = :Link :Visited :Focus: Hover :Active
For all default styling it is proper to use the a element itself.