Syntax error with fetch & mode no-cors

I’m using fetch() to retrieve some json data from another device on my local network. However, I get CORS errors blocking access. So I tried the “no-cors” mode in the call, but I’m now getting syntax errors, even though several validators say there’s no problem! Here’s the code giving me the syntax error:

deviceinfo(); function deviceinfo(){ fetch('http://192.168.1.137/hub2/devicesList', {mode: 'no-cors'} ) .then((response) => { return response.json(); }) .then((data) => { console.log(data.devices); }) //end THEN DATA .catch(function(error) { console.log(error); }); };

I get “Unexpected end of input” on the return line. If I take the comma and mode part out, it passes syntax, but then gives me cors issue. Isn’t there a way to have cors allow cross domain traffic if the client and server are both on the same local network?