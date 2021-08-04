Syntax error with complex code for calculating min

<?php $d = array(); echo intval($d) . "<br>"; $e = array("red", "green", "blue"); echo intval($e) . "<br>"; $values = array(-1,0,1,12,-100,1); echo "output2" . (min(array_diff(array_map('intval', $values), array(0)))) . "<br>"; //echo min(array_diff(array_map('intval', $values), array(0))); also gives error echo "output#2".min($values); ?>

The error message is:

2021/08/03 18:47:11 [error] 1888#1888: *3 FastCGI sent in stderr: “PHP message: PHP Parse error: syntax error, unexpected ‘$values’ (T_VARIABLE), expecting ‘,’ or ‘)’ in /var/www/html/w3_intvalf.php on line 7” while reading response header from upstream, client: 127.0.0.1, server: _, request: “GET /w3_intvalf.php HTTP/1.1”, upstream: “fastcgi://unix:/var/run/php/php7.2-fpm.sock:”, host: “localhost”

Also I found that if I just do:

echo “output#2”.min($values);

my answer would be -100 which the syntax error prone code is trying to achieve:

echo “output2” . (min(array_diff(array_map(‘intval’, $values), array(0)))) . “

”;

I got the code from Q17 here:

Q17

