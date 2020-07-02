Symbol undefined IE11

Yes, I’ve duckduckgo’d extensively. What it comes down to is that I have this sort of code…A polyfill for IE11 object entries, and then 2 for loops.
if (!Object.entries) {
console.log("polyfill running");
Object.entries = function( obj ){
var ownProps = Object.keys( obj ),
i = ownProps.length,
resArray = new Array(i); // preallocate the Array
while (i--)
resArray[i] = [ownProps[i], obj[ownProps[i]]];
return resArray;
};
}
...
if(_.find(".fsCalendar").length > 1) {
multipleCalendars = true;
$('<ul class="dropdown-wrapper"/>').insertBefore($(this).find("> .fsElementContent"));
// for(let [key, value] of Object.entries(dropdownData)) {
// $('<li class="'+key+'"><button>'+value+'</button></li>').appendTo(_.find(".dropdown-wrapper"));
// }
// _.find(".dropdown-wrapper > li").first().addClass("active-category");
}
...
for(let [key, value] of Object.entries(dropdownData)) {
// if(self.attr("class").split(" ").includes(key)) {
// if(!_.find(".dropdown-wrapper li."+key).find(".sublist").length) {
// _.find(".dropdown-wrapper li."+key).append('<div class="sublist"/>');
// }
// _.find(".dropdown-wrapper li."+key+" .sublist").append("<li><button>"+schoolTitleText+"</button></li>");
// }
}
...
However, running either of these for loops gives me an error in IE11 saying Symbol is undefined. I have es6-symbol node module installed and I tried doing this (the unrecommended version but this is the code to make the polyfill run universally. I was just trying to force the polyfill to run.
var Symbol = require("es6-symbol/polyfill");
I’m just about out of options here…not sure how I can fix this .