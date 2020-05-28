Switching columns on mobile (Boostrap 4)

Hi there,

I have the following code using Bootstrap 4.

I would like to switch the columns on mobile view, but can’t seem to work it out.

I’ve seen there are order- classes in Bootstrap, but I can’t get it right.

This is what I have:

<div class="container"> <h3 class="text-center page-header">cPanel Control Panel</span></h3> <div class="row align-items-center"> <div class="col-md-7 order-xs-1 reason-text"> <p>Lorem Ipsum is simply dummy text of the printing and typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum has been the industry's standard dummy text ever since the 1500s, when an unknown printer took a galley of type and scrambled it to make a type specimen book. It has survived not only five centuries, but also the leap into electronic typesetting, remaining essentially unchanged. </p> </div> <div class="col-md-5 order-xs-12"><img src="assets/images/reason-rocket.svg" /></div> </div> </div>

Can anyone help me with swapping the columns on mobile?

Thank you.