Hello,
We just switched from GoDaddy to an ec2 server. For some reason I can’t get php to generate error logs in each directory like I used to have before. I’m not the one who set up the AWS server but I’m the one doing the PHP programming. I’ve tried a couple of different settings in the ini file like error_log = error_log and error_log = php_errors.log. Any help would be greatly appreciated because I can’t even seem to find the error log file at all!
Switched to AWS and the error_log being generated in each directory
Hello,
Ho @mdference,
Why would you want multitudes of error logs in the first place? I could see maybe splitting them up by error types, but not one in every folder.
To find the current error log, just run a phpinfo and it will show you exactly where it is.
Well, that’s a fair question, I’m not too disapointed by not having things in separate folders, but the problem was that the ssl.conf file ErrorLog line was pointing the error logging to the wrong directory.