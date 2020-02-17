Switch off linear gradient on smaller devcies

Hi everyone,
I have the following inline css rule, setting a background image and a linear gradient:
<section class="d-flex background-image" style="background-image: linear-gradient(to right, rgba(255,255,255,0) 40%,rgba(255,255,255,0.7) 80%), url('{{ 'images/new-img.jpg' | asset_url }}');">
I need to switch off the gradient though for smaller screens using a media query but I don’t know what the rule would be. Is there any css rule like linear-gradient: none or similar? I need to keep the image but just not the gradient for certain sizes.
Any advice would be appreciated.