Swapping text for image

I have a database and in one field i have a varchar with the text in there "Physical’.
how do i change this into an image that is on my computer so when goto the localhost webpage it shows the image instead of the text.
I have a database and in one field i have a varchar with the text in there "Physical’.
how do i change this into an image that is on my computer so when goto the localhost webpage it shows the image instead of the text.
https://www.php.net/manual/en/function.imagettftext.php
Thank you
I forgot to mention i am using phpmyadmin
I misunderstood your question. If I understand correctly, you want to store the path to the image in the DB.
So I have a field at the moment called Media and the entry is ‘Physical’ I want to change this to a floppy disk image can this be done, so when I get php to show it on the website. and no it will be on my local drive
UPDATE yourtable
SET Media = 'file://A:kitty.jpg'
WHERE Media = 'Physical'
Here is my code, where can i put the above
<?php
$sql = "SELECT
ID,
GAME,
YEAR,
PLATFORM,
PUBLISHER,
Owned,
COMPLETED,
Media,
Launcher
FROM
games;";
$dt = "SELECT Convert(VARCHAR(3, started, 101))";
$result = mysqli_query($conn, $sql) or die("Bad Query: $sql");
$num_rows = mysqli_num_rows($result);?>
<?php while ($row = mysqli_fetch_assoc($result)):
?>```
I have some code that changes the output of my database within php.
This code changes the entry ‘1’ to a .
IF
( owned = 1, '✔', 'X' ) AS owned,
IF
( completed = 1, '✔', ' ' ) AS completed
How do i do this with an image?