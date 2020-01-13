Swagger error - should have only three digit status codes

I am building a Swagger documentation for an API in Swagger Editor and I have this error :

should only have three-digit status codes, `default`, and vendor extensions (`x-*`) as properties

This is the swagger code:

/stareMesaj: post: tags: - Metode disponibile summary: Stare mesaj description: Call de upload mesaj. More soon. operationId: stareMesaj responses: '200': description: 1.Ultimele 60 zile - Nu aveti drept de interogare stare pentru mesaj/ 2.Mai mult de 60 zile - Formularul cu id de incarcare= xxx a fost depus de mai mult de 60 de zile 3. Id maxim - Nu aveti drept de interogare stare pentru mesaj= max id headers: X-Rate-Limit: description: calls per hour allowed by the user schema: type: integer format: int32

The error appears on this line :

responses: Just before '200'

What might be the problem ? The status code is obviously three digit code

Thanks