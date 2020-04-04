SVG positioning of dynamic elements

In HTML I would do this easily with a table, or with a flexbox.

However, this is being drawn into a SVG element, so i’m pondering the best way to handle the positioning.

I have a javascript object, which I will be walking through the keys of to output a series of <text> elements into a <g> .

I want the elements to take up no more than 75% of the height of the SVG, but the number of elements will vary. I do not worry about there being too many elements, but there may be anywhere from 1 to 40 of them.

What would be the best way to position these elements?