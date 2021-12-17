SVG pattern not showing

Heres the 2 svgs, one on top of another

I saved it as a html page as they both seem to dhow the pattern.

But this version works different when I use the tabs.css file

<!DOCTYPE html> <html lang="en"> <head> <meta http-equiv="refresh" content="1800; url=../logout.php" /> <title>Add Asset to a rack</title> <link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="../css/tabs.css"> <style> .tipthemewhite {margin:3em 0 0 1.1em;} </style> </head> <body> <div class="tabs"> <input type="radio" name="tabs" id="tabone" > <label for="tabone">Front</label> <div class="tab"> <svg viewBox="0 0 250 462" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" onload="makeDraggable(evt)"> <defs> <script type="text/javascript"><![CDATA[ function makeDraggable(evt) { var svg = evt.target; svg.addEventListener('mousedown', startDrag); svg.addEventListener('mousemove', drag); svg.addEventListener('mouseup', endDrag); svg.addEventListener('mouseleave', endDrag); svg.addEventListener('touchstart', startDrag); svg.addEventListener('touchmove', drag); svg.addEventListener('touchend', endDrag); svg.addEventListener('touchleave', endDrag); svg.addEventListener('touchcancel', endDrag); var selectedElement, offset, transform, bbox, minX, maxX, minY, maxY, confined; var boundaryX1 = 25.5; var boundaryX2 = 204; var boundaryY1 = 17; var boundaryY2 = 437; function getMousePosition(evt) { var CTM = svg.getScreenCTM(); if (evt.touches) { evt = evt.touches[0]; } return { x: (evt.clientX - CTM.e) / CTM.a, y: (evt.clientY - CTM.f) / CTM.d }; } function startDrag(evt) { if (evt.target.classList.contains('draggable')) { selectedElement = evt.target; offset = getMousePosition(evt); // Make sure the first transform on the element is a translate transform var transforms = selectedElement.transform.baseVal; if (transforms.length === 0 || transforms.getItem(0).type !== SVGTransform.SVG_TRANSFORM_TRANSLATE) { // Create an transform that translates by (0, 0) var translate = svg.createSVGTransform(); translate.setTranslate(0, 0); selectedElement.transform.baseVal.insertItemBefore(translate, 0); } // Get initial translation transform = transforms.getItem(0); offset.x -= transform.matrix.e; offset.y -= transform.matrix.f; confined = evt.target.classList.contains('confine'); if (confined) { bbox = selectedElement.getBBox(); minX = boundaryX1 - bbox.x; maxX = boundaryX2 - bbox.x - bbox.width; minY = boundaryY1 - bbox.y; maxY = boundaryY2 - bbox.y - bbox.height; } } } function drag(evt) { if (selectedElement) { evt.preventDefault(); var coord = getMousePosition(evt); var dx = coord.x - offset.x; var dy = coord.y - offset.y; if (confined) { if (dx < minX) { dx = minX; } else if (dx > maxX) { dx = maxX; } if (dy < minY) { dy = minY; } else if (dy > maxY) { dy = maxY; } } transform.setTranslate(dx, (Math.round(dy / 10) * 10)); document.getElementById("x_coord").value = dx; document.getElementById("y_coord").value = (Math.round(dy / 10) * 10); document.getElementById("Beginning_ru").value = 42 - Math.floor(Math.round(dy / 10) + 0); } } function endDrag(evt) { selectedElement = false; } } ]]> </script> <pattern id="pattern" x="0" y="0" width="20" height="20" patternUnits="userSpaceOnUse" patternTransform="rotate(-46)"> <rect fill="#FA8072" x="0" y="0" width="20" height="10"></rect> <rect fill="white" x="0" y="10" width="20" height="10"></rect> </pattern> <pattern id="pattern2" x="0" y="0" width="20" height="20" patternUnits="userSpaceOnUse" patternTransform="rotate(-46)"> <rect fill="#ddd" x="0" y="0" width="20" height="10"></rect> <rect fill="white" x="0" y="10" width="20" height="10"></rect> </pattern> <filter id="color-overlay"> <feFlood flood-color="#d9d9d9"/> <feComposite in2="SourceAlpha" operator="atop"/> </filter> <style> text { font-size:.6em; font-face:verdana; } rect.rack { fill:#F5F5F5; } path { fill:#DCDCDC; stroke:black; stroke-width:.8; } .tipthemewhite {margin:3em 0 0 1.1em; } .jqeasytooltip {cursor:not-allowed;} rect.asset { stroke:#666; stroke-width:1px; cursor:not-allowed; fill:url(#pattern2); } rect.collision { stroke:red; stroke-width:1px; cursor:not-allowed; fill:url(#pattern); } line.asset { stroke:#666; stroke-width:2; } line.draggable { stroke:#000; stroke-width:5; cursor: move; } rect.draggable { stroke:#000; fill:#fff; stroke-width:1; opacity:.9; cursor: move; } image { filter:url(#color-overlay); } </style> </defs> <path d="M204 16 209 10 30 10 25 16"/> <path d="M204 441 209 436 209 10 204 16"/> <rect x="25" y="16" width="179" height="425" style="fill:#f5f5f5;stroke:black;stroke-width:.8;"/> <line x1="26.7" y1="16" x2="26.7" y2="441" style="stroke-width:2;stroke-dasharray:5; stroke:#666" /> <line x1="202.3" y1="16" x2="202.3" y2="441" style="stroke-width:2;stroke-dasharray:5; stroke:#666"></line> <image href="../materials/manufacturers/Hewlett-Packard.png" x="35" y="25" width="50" /> <text x="215" y="433">1</text> <text x="215" y="423">2</text> <text x="215" y="413">3</text> <text x="215" y="403">4</text> <text x="215" y="393">5</text> <text x="215" y="383">6</text> <text x="215" y="373">7</text> <text x="215" y="363">8</text> <text x="215" y="353">9</text> <text x="215" y="343">10</text> <text x="215" y="333">11</text> <text x="215" y="323">12</text> <text x="215" y="313">13</text> <text x="215" y="303">14</text> <text x="215" y="293">15</text> <text x="215" y="283">16</text> <text x="215" y="273">17</text> <text x="215" y="263">18</text> <text x="215" y="253">19</text> <text x="215" y="243">20</text> <text x="215" y="233">21</text> <text x="215" y="223">22</text> <text x="215" y="213">23</text> <text x="215" y="203">24</text> <text x="215" y="193">25</text> <text x="215" y="183">26</text> <text x="215" y="173">27</text> <text x="215" y="163">28</text> <text x="215" y="153">29</text> <text x="215" y="143">30</text> <text x="215" y="133">31</text> <text x="215" y="123">32</text> <text x="215" y="113">33</text> <text x="215" y="103">34</text> <text x="215" y="93">35</text> <text x="215" y="83">36</text> <text x="215" y="73">37</text> <text x="215" y="63">38</text> <text x="215" y="53">39</text> <text x="215" y="43">40</text> <text x="215" y="33">41</text> <text x="215" y="23">42</text> <rect x="25.5" y="16" width="177.625" height="10" class="asset"/> <rect x="46.8" y="46" width="85.91975" height="10" class="asset"/> <rect x="25.5" y="216" width="177.625" height="10" class="asset"/> <rect x="70.7" y="136" width="84.7119" height="20" class="asset"/> </svg> </div> <input type="radio" name="tabs" id="tabtwo" checked> <label for="tabtwo">Back</label> <div class="tab"> <svg viewBox="0 0 250 462" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" onload="makeDraggable(evt)"> <defs> <pattern id="pattern2" x="0" y="0" width="20" height="20" patternUnits="userSpaceOnUse" patternTransform="rotate(-46)"> <rect fill="#ddd" x="0" y="0" width="20" height="10"></rect> <rect fill="white" x="0" y="10" width="20" height="10"></rect> </pattern> </defs> <path d="M204 16 209 10 30 10 25 16"/> <path d="M204 441 209 436 209 10 204 16"/> <rect x="25" y="16" width="179" height="425" style="fill:#f5f5f5;stroke:black;stroke-width:.8;"/> <line x1="26.7" y1="16" x2="26.7" y2="441" style="stroke-width:2;stroke-dasharray:5; stroke:#666" /> <line x1="202.3" y1="16" x2="202.3" y2="441" style="stroke-width:2;stroke-dasharray:5; stroke:#666"></line> <text x="215" y="433">1</text> <text x="215" y="423">2</text> <text x="215" y="413">3</text> <text x="215" y="403">4</text> <text x="215" y="393">5</text> <text x="215" y="383">6</text> <text x="215" y="373">7</text> <text x="215" y="363">8</text> <text x="215" y="353">9</text> <text x="215" y="343">10</text> <text x="215" y="333">11</text> <text x="215" y="323">12</text> <text x="215" y="313">13</text> <text x="215" y="303">14</text> <text x="215" y="293">15</text> <text x="215" y="283">16</text> <text x="215" y="273">17</text> <text x="215" y="263">18</text> <text x="215" y="253">19</text> <text x="215" y="243">20</text> <text x="215" y="233">21</text> <text x="215" y="223">22</text> <text x="215" y="213">23</text> <text x="215" y="203">24</text> <text x="215" y="193">25</text> <text x="215" y="183">26</text> <text x="215" y="173">27</text> <text x="215" y="163">28</text> <text x="215" y="153">29</text> <text x="215" y="143">30</text> <text x="215" y="133">31</text> <text x="215" y="123">32</text> <text x="215" y="113">33</text> <text x="215" y="103">34</text> <text x="215" y="93">35</text> <text x="215" y="83">36</text> <text x="215" y="73">37</text> <text x="215" y="63">38</text> <text x="215" y="53">39</text> <text x="215" y="43">40</text> <text x="215" y="33">41</text> <text x="215" y="23">42</text> <rect x="25.5" y="16" width="177.625" height="130" class="asset" /> <rect x="26.5" y="246" width="177.625" height="10" class="asset"/> <rect x="25.5" y="166" width="177.625" height="10" class="asset"/> <rect x="141.9" y="206" width="46.0560992" height="20" class="asset"/> <rect x="25.5" y="16" width="177.975" height="10" class="draggable confine"/> </svg> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </body> </html>

