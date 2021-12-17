SVG pattern not showing

I have a SVG
I dont understand why the pattern is not being used like
when I look at each element in the inspector, I see no difference.
Why don’t you post the SVG script?
It will make it easier for other users to test?
The screen dumps are ineffective.
Heres the 2 svgs, one on top of another
<svg viewBox="0 0 250 462" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" onload="makeDraggable(evt)">
<defs>
<script type="text/javascript"><![CDATA[
function makeDraggable(evt) {
var svg = evt.target;
svg.addEventListener('mousedown', startDrag);
svg.addEventListener('mousemove', drag);
svg.addEventListener('mouseup', endDrag);
svg.addEventListener('mouseleave', endDrag);
svg.addEventListener('touchstart', startDrag);
svg.addEventListener('touchmove', drag);
svg.addEventListener('touchend', endDrag);
svg.addEventListener('touchleave', endDrag);
svg.addEventListener('touchcancel', endDrag);
var selectedElement, offset, transform,
bbox, minX, maxX, minY, maxY, confined;
var boundaryX1 = 25.5;
var boundaryX2 = 204;
var boundaryY1 = 17;
var boundaryY2 = 437;
function getMousePosition(evt) {
var CTM = svg.getScreenCTM();
if (evt.touches) { evt = evt.touches[0]; }
return {
x: (evt.clientX - CTM.e) / CTM.a,
y: (evt.clientY - CTM.f) / CTM.d
};
}
function startDrag(evt) {
if (evt.target.classList.contains('draggable')) {
selectedElement = evt.target;
offset = getMousePosition(evt);
// Make sure the first transform on the element is a translate transform
var transforms = selectedElement.transform.baseVal;
if (transforms.length === 0 || transforms.getItem(0).type !== SVGTransform.SVG_TRANSFORM_TRANSLATE) {
// Create an transform that translates by (0, 0)
var translate = svg.createSVGTransform();
translate.setTranslate(0, 0);
selectedElement.transform.baseVal.insertItemBefore(translate, 0);
}
// Get initial translation
transform = transforms.getItem(0);
offset.x -= transform.matrix.e;
offset.y -= transform.matrix.f;
confined = evt.target.classList.contains('confine');
if (confined) {
bbox = selectedElement.getBBox();
minX = boundaryX1 - bbox.x;
maxX = boundaryX2 - bbox.x - bbox.width;
minY = boundaryY1 - bbox.y;
maxY = boundaryY2 - bbox.y - bbox.height;
}
}
}
function drag(evt) {
if (selectedElement) {
evt.preventDefault();
var coord = getMousePosition(evt);
var dx = coord.x - offset.x;
var dy = coord.y - offset.y;
if (confined) {
if (dx < minX) { dx = minX; }
else if (dx > maxX) { dx = maxX; }
if (dy < minY) { dy = minY; }
else if (dy > maxY) { dy = maxY; }
}
transform.setTranslate(dx, (Math.round(dy / 10) * 10));
document.getElementById("x_coord").value = dx;
document.getElementById("y_coord").value = (Math.round(dy / 10) * 10);
document.getElementById("Beginning_ru").value = 42 - Math.floor(Math.round(dy / 10) + 0);
}
}
function endDrag(evt) {
selectedElement = false;
}
}
]]> </script>
<pattern id="pattern" x="0" y="0" width="20" height="20" patternUnits="userSpaceOnUse" patternTransform="rotate(-46)">
<rect fill="#FA8072" x="0" y="0" width="20" height="10"></rect>
<rect fill="white" x="0" y="10" width="20" height="10"></rect>
</pattern>
<pattern id="pattern2" x="0" y="0" width="20" height="20" patternUnits="userSpaceOnUse" patternTransform="rotate(-46)">
<rect fill="#ddd" x="0" y="0" width="20" height="10"></rect>
<rect fill="white" x="0" y="10" width="20" height="10"></rect>
</pattern>
<filter id="color-overlay">
<feFlood flood-color="#d9d9d9"/>
<feComposite in2="SourceAlpha" operator="atop"/>
</filter>
<style>
text {
font-size:.6em;
font-face:verdana;
}
rect.rack {
fill:#F5F5F5;
}
path {
fill:#DCDCDC;
stroke:black;
stroke-width:.8;
}
.tipthemewhite {margin:3em 0 0 1.1em; }
.jqeasytooltip {cursor:not-allowed;}
rect.asset {
stroke:#666;
stroke-width:1px;
cursor:not-allowed;
fill:url(#pattern2);
}
rect.collision {
stroke:red;
stroke-width:1px;
cursor:not-allowed;
fill:url(#pattern);
}
line.asset {
stroke:#666;
stroke-width:2;
}
line.draggable {
stroke:#000;
stroke-width:5;
cursor: move;
}
rect.draggable {
stroke:#000;
fill:#fff;
stroke-width:1;
opacity:.9;
cursor: move;
}
image {
filter:url(#color-overlay);
}
</style>
</defs>
<path d="M204 16 209 10 30 10 25 16"/>
<path d="M204 441 209 436 209 10 204 16"/>
<rect x="25" y="16" width="179" height="425" style="fill:#f5f5f5;stroke:black;stroke-width:.8;"/>
<line x1="26.7" y1="16" x2="26.7" y2="441" style="stroke-width:2;stroke-dasharray:5; stroke:#666" />
<line x1="202.3" y1="16" x2="202.3" y2="441" style="stroke-width:2;stroke-dasharray:5; stroke:#666"></line>
<image href="../materials/manufacturers/Hewlett-Packard.png" x="35" y="25" width="50" />
<text x="215" y="433">1</text>
<text x="215" y="423">2</text>
<text x="215" y="413">3</text>
<text x="215" y="403">4</text>
<text x="215" y="393">5</text>
<text x="215" y="383">6</text>
<text x="215" y="373">7</text>
<text x="215" y="363">8</text>
<text x="215" y="353">9</text>
<text x="215" y="343">10</text>
<text x="215" y="333">11</text>
<text x="215" y="323">12</text>
<text x="215" y="313">13</text>
<text x="215" y="303">14</text>
<text x="215" y="293">15</text>
<text x="215" y="283">16</text>
<text x="215" y="273">17</text>
<text x="215" y="263">18</text>
<text x="215" y="253">19</text>
<text x="215" y="243">20</text>
<text x="215" y="233">21</text>
<text x="215" y="223">22</text>
<text x="215" y="213">23</text>
<text x="215" y="203">24</text>
<text x="215" y="193">25</text>
<text x="215" y="183">26</text>
<text x="215" y="173">27</text>
<text x="215" y="163">28</text>
<text x="215" y="153">29</text>
<text x="215" y="143">30</text>
<text x="215" y="133">31</text>
<text x="215" y="123">32</text>
<text x="215" y="113">33</text>
<text x="215" y="103">34</text>
<text x="215" y="93">35</text>
<text x="215" y="83">36</text>
<text x="215" y="73">37</text>
<text x="215" y="63">38</text>
<text x="215" y="53">39</text>
<text x="215" y="43">40</text>
<text x="215" y="33">41</text>
<text x="215" y="23">42</text>
<rect x="25.5" y="16" width="177.625" height="10" class="asset"/>
<rect x="46.8" y="46" width="85.91975" height="10" class="asset"/>
<rect x="25.5" y="216" width="177.625" height="10" class="asset"/>
<rect x="70.7" y="136" width="84.7119" height="20" class="asset"/>
</svg>
<svg viewBox="0 0 250 462" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" onload="makeDraggable(evt)">
<defs>
<pattern id="pattern2" x="0" y="0" width="20" height="20" patternUnits="userSpaceOnUse" patternTransform="rotate(-46)">
<rect fill="#ddd" x="0" y="0" width="20" height="10"></rect>
<rect fill="white" x="0" y="10" width="20" height="10"></rect>
</pattern>
</defs>
<path d="M204 16 209 10 30 10 25 16"/>
<path d="M204 441 209 436 209 10 204 16"/>
<rect x="25" y="16" width="179" height="425" style="fill:#f5f5f5;stroke:black;stroke-width:.8;"/>
<line x1="26.7" y1="16" x2="26.7" y2="441" style="stroke-width:2;stroke-dasharray:5; stroke:#666" />
<line x1="202.3" y1="16" x2="202.3" y2="441" style="stroke-width:2;stroke-dasharray:5; stroke:#666"></line>
<text x="215" y="433">1</text>
<text x="215" y="423">2</text>
<text x="215" y="413">3</text>
<text x="215" y="403">4</text>
<text x="215" y="393">5</text>
<text x="215" y="383">6</text>
<text x="215" y="373">7</text>
<text x="215" y="363">8</text>
<text x="215" y="353">9</text>
<text x="215" y="343">10</text>
<text x="215" y="333">11</text>
<text x="215" y="323">12</text>
<text x="215" y="313">13</text>
<text x="215" y="303">14</text>
<text x="215" y="293">15</text>
<text x="215" y="283">16</text>
<text x="215" y="273">17</text>
<text x="215" y="263">18</text>
<text x="215" y="253">19</text>
<text x="215" y="243">20</text>
<text x="215" y="233">21</text>
<text x="215" y="223">22</text>
<text x="215" y="213">23</text>
<text x="215" y="203">24</text>
<text x="215" y="193">25</text>
<text x="215" y="183">26</text>
<text x="215" y="173">27</text>
<text x="215" y="163">28</text>
<text x="215" y="153">29</text>
<text x="215" y="143">30</text>
<text x="215" y="133">31</text>
<text x="215" y="123">32</text>
<text x="215" y="113">33</text>
<text x="215" y="103">34</text>
<text x="215" y="93">35</text>
<text x="215" y="83">36</text>
<text x="215" y="73">37</text>
<text x="215" y="63">38</text>
<text x="215" y="53">39</text>
<text x="215" y="43">40</text>
<text x="215" y="33">41</text>
<text x="215" y="23">42</text>
<rect x="25.5" y="16" width="177.625" height="130" class="asset" />
<rect x="26.5" y="246" width="177.625" height="10" class="asset"/>
<rect x="25.5" y="166" width="177.625" height="10" class="asset"/>
<rect x="141.9" y="206" width="46.0560992" height="20" class="asset"/>
<rect x="25.5" y="16" width="177.975" height="10" class="draggable confine"/></svg>
I saved it as a html page as they both seem to dhow the pattern.
But this version works different when I use the tabs.css file
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<meta http-equiv="refresh" content="1800; url=../logout.php" />
<title>Add Asset to a rack</title>
<link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="../css/tabs.css">
<style>
.tipthemewhite {margin:3em 0 0 1.1em;}
</style>
</head>
<body>
<div class="tabs">
<input type="radio" name="tabs" id="tabone" >
<label for="tabone">Front</label>
<div class="tab">
<svg viewBox="0 0 250 462" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" onload="makeDraggable(evt)">
<defs>
</defs>
</div>
<input type="radio" name="tabs" id="tabtwo" checked>
<label for="tabtwo">Back</label>
<div class="tab">
<svg viewBox="0 0 250 462" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" onload="makeDraggable(evt)">
<defs>
</defs>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</body>
</html>
ithe css file.
.tabs {
display: flex;
flex-wrap: wrap;
}
.tabs label {
order: 1;
display: block;
padding: .3rem 1em;
margin-right: 0.2rem;
margin-bottom:-1px;
cursor: pointer;
background: #e3e3e3;
color:#6c757d;
font-weight: bold;
font-size:large;
border:1px solid #BEBEBE;
transition: background ease 0.2s;
}
.tabs .tab {
order: 99;
flex-grow: 1;
width: 100%;
display: none;
padding: 1rem;
background: #fff;
border:1px solid #BEBEBE;
}
.tabs input[type="radio"] {
display: none;
}
.tabs input[type="radio"]:checked + label {
background: #fff;
border-bottom:2px solid #fff;
position: relative;
}
.tabs input[type="radio"]:checked + label + .tab {
display: block;
}
@media (max-width: 45em) {
.tabs .tab,
.tabs label {
order: initial;
}
.tabs label {
width: 100%;
margin-right: 0;
margin-top: 0.2rem;
color:#6c757d;
}
}