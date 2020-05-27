SVG Path (arcs)

I… think i’m understanding. The wording helps, but i’m still uncertain on the behavior of a couple of corner cases.

So an Arc is defined by the following:

A Start Point (This is the point on the canvas the ‘pen’ is at when you reach the instruction, so it’s implicit, rather than explicit)

An End Point (Explicitly defined)

2 possible Ellipses, which are defined by: The X and Y radii of the ellipses (in a circle, these are the same value) The Start Point, and End point, which lie on the ellipses The rotation of the elipses with respect to its centroid.

2 boolean flags, that determine which of the 4 possible arcs to draw.

For any given 2 points, (x1,y1),(x2,y2), such that those two points do not represent the vertices of either axis, there exists two ellipses that pass through those points with the correct radii. These two ellipses have opposing traversal paths through the points (which is to say, their centroids lie on opposite sides of a straight line between the two points).

The ellipses, bisected by the start and end points, constitute 4 arcs: 2 arcs of less than 180 degrees, and 2 of more than 180 degrees.

From (x1,y1) then, there are 4 paths of travel:

Ellipse 1, on the smaller arc;

Ellipse 2, on the smaller arc;

Ellipse 1, on the larger arc;

and Ellipse 2, on the larger arc.

The choice of path is thus able to be reduced to two boolean flags:

1: To take the smaller or bigger arc,

2: Which ellipse to follow. (This boolean is indeterminate, and must be replaced by other logic.)

The first of these booleans is rather simplistic in it’s understanding: Whichever ellipse you traverse, you take the shorter (0), or longer (1), route around.

The second is a bit more elusive; as we have not defined which ellipse is which. We have, by nature of the first boolean, removed two of the possible arcs. By geometric definition, the two remaining arcs can be defined by the motion from the start point required to traverse it: A ‘positive’ (1) one (such that the sweep of the arc procedes ‘clockwise’ around the ellipse, with respect to its centroid), or a ‘negative’ (0) one (likewise, except counter-clockwise).

This does lead to some fringe cases, however, that i’m still not quite getting.

1: The specification of the arc says that if the points lie outside the possible bounds of the ellipse, the radii are automatically adjusted to be the minimal values, while maintaining ratio and rotation, that puts the start and end points on the ellipse, but these conditions do not seem to be maintained if the radii are too large - What then becomes the stop trigger for the arc drawing, if the end point lies inside the shape?

2: If the start and end points DO represent the axis of the ellipse, the evaluation of the booleans becomes more troublesome. In that case, both ellipses occupy the same coordinates (there is only one ellipse such that the points lie on the minor or major axis), so two paths lead to the same arc, but the problem exists in the boolean of whether to follow the larger or smaller arc - both arcs would have the same measure… so how does one determine which arc to draw?