SVG Path (arcs)

So…i’m trying to wrap my head around an arc. Humor ensues.
I’m trying to understand how the pathing works for an arc. Here’s what my path looks like:
M0,1020 v-60 a10 10 0 0 1 10 -10 h1280 a10,10 0 0 1 10,10 v60 z
And this is the desired effect, but I’m not grasping the different variables in the arc to understand what precisely it is i’ve done (by poking around different numbers until ‘it looks right’), or how to go about doing it right.
Perhaps someone can explain to me in third grader terms how to think about this.
M0,1020
start at 0,1020.
v-60
Draw a vertical line 60 pixels “up”. So now my ‘cursor’ is sitting at 0,960.
a10 10 0 0 1 10 -10
Right. So here’s where it goes off the rails.
the 10 10 at the start I understand as a 10-pixel-radius circle (though I dare not test my understanding by doing anything other than circular at the moment)
rotation probably doesn’t do anything when it comes to a circular arc. (a circle rotated about its centroid is the same circle)
large-arc I vaguely understand - whether the line goes the short way around or the long way around.
sweep I don’t get, especially combined with large-arc.
and then we have the target offset, or collision point, which begs a couple of questions -
1: What happens if the collision point isn’t on the radius of the arc? If I tell it to draw my arc on a 10 pixel radius, and then tell it to keep going until it reaches 11,11… it can never get there.
2: How does it determine which of the two possible arcs with a given radius of 10 px and defined coordinates “0,0” and “10,-10” to use?