SVG Path (arcs)

So…i’m trying to wrap my head around an arc. Humor ensues.

I’m trying to understand how the pathing works for an arc. Here’s what my path looks like:

M0,1020 v-60 a10 10 0 0 1 10 -10 h1280 a10,10 0 0 1 10,10 v60 z

And this is the desired effect, but I’m not grasping the different variables in the arc to understand what precisely it is i’ve done (by poking around different numbers until ‘it looks right’), or how to go about doing it right.

Perhaps someone can explain to me in third grader terms how to think about this.