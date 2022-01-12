SVG manipulation

<svg fill="none" height="314" viewBox="0 0 1181 314" width="1181" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg"> <path class="windmill" d="M998.78 167C999.51 158 998.62 150.64 1000.07 142.67C1001.45 135.3 1006.72 122.41 1006.88 121.39L989.94 132.6L986.62 124.6L1003.56 117.39L991.08 101.12L999 95.8999L1007.19 114.38L1025.1 103.53C1026.64 107.26 1026.24 107.94 1028.26 112.85L1011.64 117.94L1025.1 131.16L1019.02 136.33L1007 121.16C1007.73 123.16 1011.79 132.16 1013.41 137.94C1016.08 147.35 1018.27 165.41 1019 166.76L998.78 167Z" fill="#F9F9F9" stroke="#516C78" stroke-width="1.5"></path> <path class="windmill" d="M1006.88 121.39L989.94 132.6L986.62 124.6L1003.56 117.39L991.08 101.12L999 95.8999L1007.19 114.38L1025.1 103.53C1026.64 107.26 1026.24 107.94 1028.26 112.85L1011.64 117.94L1025.1 131.16L1019.02 136.33L1007 121.16C1007.73" fill="#F9F9F9" stroke="#516C78" stroke-width="1.5" style="opacity: 0;"></path> </svg>

If you load this up in your browser, you’ll notice 2 paths in this SVG. I got handed an incorrectly set up SVG. I don’t have illustrator so I’m just trying to modify the SVG paths to get what I want.

If you look at the path with opacity: 0; (the second path), you’ll see that it contains only the windmill. Not the 2 lines holding it up. I got this through manipulating the SVG code and eventually getting it separated. Now I need to grab the legs and separate that out.

I’m trying to modify the first SVG path to only contain the lines and not the windmill. It was easier to get the windmill only because it seems the pathing starts at the top left and I’m just having difficulty in this. Can anyone help?