SVG image is not rendering with proper font in image tag and canvas

<h1>DM Sans applied words are below</h1>
<p>Contract Sum<br>Adjusted Contract Sum<br>Difference<br>Spent To Date<br>Left To Spend<br>Forecast CSum Approved VO's<br>orecast CSum Open VO's</p>
<img id="svg" src="svg.svg" alt="The Scream">
<p>Canvas:</p>
<canvas id="myCanvas" width="700" height="600" style="border:1px solid grey;"></canvas>
<script>
window.onload = function() {
const canvas = document.getElementById("myCanvas");
const ctx = canvas.getContext("2d");
const img = document.getElementById("svg");
ctx.font = "30px 'DM Sans'";
ctx.fillText("Contract Sum",20,20);
ctx.drawImage(img, 100, 100);
};
SVG image with DM SANS font is not rendering properly in image source and canvas.