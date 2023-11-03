SVG image is not rendering with proper font in image tag and canvas

<html> <head> <link href='https://fonts.googleapis.com/css?family=DM+Sans' rel='stylesheet'> <style> body { font-family: 'DM Sans';font-size: 22px; } </style> </head> <body> <h1>DM Sans applied words are below</h1> <p>Contract Sum<br>Adjusted Contract Sum<br>Difference<br>Spent To Date<br>Left To Spend<br>Forecast CSum Approved VO's<br>orecast CSum Open VO's</p> <img id="svg" src="svg.svg" alt="The Scream"> <p>Canvas:</p> <canvas id="myCanvas" width="700" height="600" style="border:1px solid grey;"></canvas> <script> window.onload = function() { const canvas = document.getElementById("myCanvas"); const ctx = canvas.getContext("2d"); const img = document.getElementById("svg"); ctx.font = "30px 'DM Sans'"; ctx.fillText("Contract Sum",20,20); ctx.drawImage(img, 100, 100); }; </script> </body> </html>

SVG image with DM SANS font is not rendering properly in image source and canvas.