SVG Hotspots?

Here’s an idea and I’m just not familiar enough with SVGs to know whether this is possible

Imagine there’s an SVG with, I guess, 50 paths in it. One for each state (or 48 if we are going continental US).

Is it possible to add identifying information about the SVG path? So e.g. I could identify the “Texas” path via some attribute and “Maine” (a different path)?

I have a situation where I possibly need an SVG image to be generated and change the background color of specific paths depending on how popular the hotspot is. So if “Texas” has more of something than “Maine”, for example, I need “Texas” to be colored in darker. Is this sort of targeting possible? I assume it is because it makes sense in my head but I’d like a second opinion.

Thank you let me know if I’m unclear about anything.