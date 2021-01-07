SVG has too much space around it. Nothing is working

Alright I think spent too much time on this. The only thing that came remotely close to what I want is removing the 800 800 on the viewbox but then I can’t even resize the svg or apply anything to it where it actually resizes it. Please help.

Notes; for some reason only when I change the svg height in the media queries it changes but when I do it outside of the query it doesn’t change at all.

([https://codepen.io/lilliongoddess/pen/bGwKqXL)

I just want it to be inline but its supposedly inline already and I would like to resize it outside of viewbox?