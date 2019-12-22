SVG gauge chart is not rendering in IE11

Hi the problem is that IE11 doesn’t allow transforms on the circle element. I believe IE11 will accept transform as an attribute.

MDN Web Docs transform The transform attribute defines a list of transform definitions that are applied to an element and the element's children.

However I have not tested how that works as I am away on holiday until after the new year.

You may be able to apply a css transform to the svg itself and just rotate it but not sure how you would rotate the other little circless I don’t have facilities to test while away.

Here’s a proof of concept that seems to work in IE11 at the basic level.

You will have to test and add the bells and whistles yourself