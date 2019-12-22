SVG gauge chart is not rendering in IE11

I have Integrated below codepen SVG gauge chart, it is working fine on mozilla and chrome but it is not rendering properly on IE11 version, please find screen shots of chrome and IE11.

HTML:

<div class="gauge"> <svg viewBox="0 0 100 100" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg"> <circle class="circle1" cx="50" cy="50" r="48"></circle> <defs> <linearGradient id="linear" x1="0%" y1="0%" x2="100%" y2="0%"> <stop offset="0%" stop-color="#f96300" stop-opacity="0.4" /> <stop offset="100%" stop-color="#f96300" stop-opacity="0.9" /> </linearGradient> </defs> <circle class="circle2" cx="50" cy="50" r="48" stroke="url(#linear)"></circle> <circle class="circle3" cx="9" cy="25" r="2" ></circle> </svg> <h2 class="gauge-header"><i class="fa fa-certificate activeIcon" aria-hidden="true"></i> <span>you've earned <br> a new perk</span></h2> <p class="start">$5k</p> <p class="finish">$10k</p> </div> </div>``` CSS: ``.gauge-wrap { width:100%; display: flex; background: #fff; } .gauge-wrap > div { flex: 1 0 0; margin: 10px; } /* above not needed for demo */ .gauge { width: 30%; position: relative; display: flex; justify-content: center; align-items: center; text-align: center; } .gauge::before { content: ""; width: 1px; margin-left: -1px; float: left; height: 0; padding-top: 100%; } .gauge::after { content: ""; display: table; clear: both; } .gauge svg { width: 100%; height: 100%; position: absolute; left: 0; top: 0; } .circle1 { stroke: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.1); fill: none; stroke-width: 2px; stroke-dasharray: 300px; stroke-linecap: round; stroke-dashoffset: 70; transform: rotate(132deg); transform-origin: center; } .circle2 { fill: none; stroke-width: 4px; stroke-dasharray: 300px; stroke-linecap: round; stroke-dashoffset: 234; transform: rotate(132deg); transform-origin: center; } .circle3 { fill: none; stroke-width: 1px; stroke: rgba(255, 255, 255, 0.9); transform: rotate(0deg); transform-origin: 50% 50%; } .gauge2 .circle2 { stroke-dashoffset: 299; animation: mygauge 2s infinite; } .gauge2 .circle3 { transform: rotate(-70deg); animation: mygauge2 2s infinite; } @keyframes mygauge { from { stroke-dashoffset: 299; } to { stroke-dashoffset: 70; } } @keyframes mygauge2 { from { transform: rotate(-79deg); } to { transform: rotate(194deg); } } .gauge3 .circle2 { animation: mygauge 4s forwards; } .gauge3 .circle3 { animation: mygauge2 4s forwards; } /* text*/ .gauge-header { font-size: 5vw; margin: 0; text-shadow: 1px 1px #fff; } .gauge-header span { display: block; font-size: 22px; font-weight: normal; color: #666; } .gauge p { position: absolute; bottom: 0%; left: 4%; margin: 0; font-size: 18px; font-weight: bold; text-shadow: 1px 1px #fff; } p.finish { right: 10%; left: auto; } .activeIcon{ color:#f96300; } @media screen and (max-width: 760px) { .gauge-wrap { flex-wrap: wrap; } .gauge-wrap > div { flex: 0 0 60%; margin: 10px auto; width: 60%; } }

Chrome View:



IE-11.



your early reply would appreciated.