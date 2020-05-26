SVG file as background-image data image SVG+XML

I try to set radio button or maybe checkbox using SVG XML file.
background-image: url(data:image/svg+xml… should be placed. How to transform downloaded SVG into background-image: url(…
and data:image/svg+xml as this is not pure SVG file and custom made SVG design.
I think you’ll need to provide some more detail in the form of the html and css you are using and also attach the image you are using so we can see what’s what
why do you need to use
data:image/svg+xml?
You could just use …
background-image: url( filename.svg );
Please find the whole code. I try to replicate SVG image using file and line /*background-image: url(152185.svg), linear-gradient(to bottom, #11D314, #9BD316); */.
Source code: https://codepen.io/ngc-yn
<form>
<input type="checkbox" id="fruit1" name="fruit-1" value="Apple">
<label for="fruit1">Apple</label>
<input type="checkbox" id="fruit2" name="fruit-2" value="Banana" disabled>
<label for="fruit2">Banana</label>
<input type="checkbox" id="fruit3" name="fruit-3" value="Cherry" checked disabled>
<label for="fruit3">Cherry</label>
<input type="checkbox" id="fruit4" name="fruit-4" value="Strawberry">
<label for="fruit4">Strawberry</label>
</form>
and CSS:
input[type=checkbox] + label {
display: block;
margin: 0.2em;
cursor: pointer;
padding: 0.2em;
}
input[type=checkbox] {
display: none;
}
input[type=checkbox] + label:before {
content: "\2714";
/*background-image: url(152185.svg), linear-gradient(to bottom, #11D314, #9BD316); */
border: 0.1em solid #000;
border-radius: 0.2em;
display: inline-block;
width: 1em;
height: 1em;
padding-left: 0.2em;
padding-bottom: 0.3em;
margin-right: 0.2em;
vertical-align: bottom;
color: transparent;
transition: .2s;
}
input[type=checkbox] + label:active:before {
transform: scale(0);
}
input[type=checkbox]:checked + label:before {
background-color: MediumSeaGreen;
border-color: MediumSeaGreen;
color: #fff;
}
input[type=checkbox]:disabled + label:before {
transform: scale(1);
border-color: #aaa;
}
input[type=checkbox]:checked:disabled + label:before {
transform: scale(1);
background-color: #bfb;
border-color: #bfb;
}
SVG is just an example: https://svgsilh.com/image/152185.html