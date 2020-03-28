SVG displaying colours strange on web

Hi,

I have inserted an image as an SVG, but some of the colours are appearing strange. The green background is a CSS background, but the other colours are not appearing correctly.

This is the original:



and this is how it looks on the web:

I am using the following HTML to insert the image:

<img src="<?php bloginfo('stylesheet_directory'); ?>/images/people.svg" class="img-fluid" />

Does anone have any ideas why this would be?

I’m also getting the same issue when adding the image as a background image via CSS.

Thanks