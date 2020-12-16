SVG code as an arrow

Hi there toplisek,

why not just use the arrow.svg file.

<!DOCTYPE HTML> <html lang="en"> <head> <meta charset="utf-8"> <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width,height=device-height,initial-scale=1"> <title>Untitled document</title> <!-- The internal CSS should be transferred to an external file <link rel="stylesheet" href="screen.css" media="screen"> --> <style media="screen"> body { background-color: #f0f0f0; font: normal 1em / 1.62em sans-serif; } div { display: flex; align-items: center; padding: 0.25em; border: 1px solid #999; background-color: #fff; } div::before{ width: 9em; height: 2em; content: url( arrow.svg ); } </style> </head> <body> <div>This is an svg file</div> </body> </html>

arrow.svg file:-

<svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" viewBox="0 0 144 32"> <polygon points="0,0 128,0 144,16 128,32 0,32 0,0" fill="#017f01"/> </svg>

coothead