SVG code as an arrow

HTML & CSS
#1

I try to set a programming code like:

content: url('data:image/svg+xml;utf8,<svg class="svgarrow1" version="1.1"

Which code is valid for SVG as a programming code?

SVG_code

#2

I’d have a look at that, and suggest you’re trying to draw a polygon.

2 Likes
#3

Hi there toplisek,

why not just use the arrow.svg file. :rolleyes:

<!DOCTYPE HTML>
<html lang="en">
<head>

<meta charset="utf-8">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width,height=device-height,initial-scale=1">

<title>Untitled document</title>

<!--
The internal CSS should be transferred to an external file
<link rel="stylesheet" href="screen.css" media="screen">
-->

<style media="screen">
body {
    background-color: #f0f0f0;
    font: normal 1em / 1.62em  sans-serif;
 }
div {
	display: flex;
	align-items: center;
	padding: 0.25em;
	border: 1px solid #999;
	background-color: #fff; 
 }
div::before{
    width: 9em;
    height: 2em;
    content: url( arrow.svg );
 }  
</style>

</head>
<body>

<div>This is an svg file</div>

</body>
</html>

arrow.svg file:-

<svg  
   xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" 
   viewBox="0 0 144 32">
   <polygon points="0,0 128,0 144,16 128,32 0,32 0,0" fill="#017f01"/>
</svg>

coothead