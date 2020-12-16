SVG code as an arrow

I try to set a programming code like:
content: url('data:image/svg+xml;utf8,<svg class="svgarrow1" version="1.1"
Which code is valid for SVG as a programming code?
I’d have a look at that, and suggest you’re trying to draw a polygon.
Hi there toplisek,
why not just use the arrow.svg file.
<!DOCTYPE HTML>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<meta charset="utf-8">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width,height=device-height,initial-scale=1">
<title>Untitled document</title>
<!--
The internal CSS should be transferred to an external file
<link rel="stylesheet" href="screen.css" media="screen">
-->
<style media="screen">
body {
background-color: #f0f0f0;
font: normal 1em / 1.62em sans-serif;
}
div {
display: flex;
align-items: center;
padding: 0.25em;
border: 1px solid #999;
background-color: #fff;
}
div::before{
width: 9em;
height: 2em;
content: url( arrow.svg );
}
</style>
</head>
<body>
<div>This is an svg file</div>
</body>
</html>
arrow.svg file:-
<svg
xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg"
viewBox="0 0 144 32">
<polygon points="0,0 128,0 144,16 128,32 0,32 0,0" fill="#017f01"/>
</svg>
coothead