SVG background replacement with background-image

I like a concept from an example: https://codepen.io/ViszkY

select {
  color: #8C98F2;
  width: 50%;
  margin-left: 25%;
  margin-top: 50px;
  padding: 10px 0 10px 10px;
  border: 0 !important;
  /* needed */
  -webkit-appearance: none;
  -moz-appearance: none;
  appearance: none;
  /* SVG background image */
  background: url("data:image/svg+xml;utf8,<svg xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg' width='100' height='100' fill='%238C98F2'><polygon points='0,0 100,0 50,50'/></svg>") no-repeat;
  background-size: 12px;
  background-position: calc(100% - 15px) 17px;
  background-repeat: no-repeat;
  background-color: #efefef;
}

I’m new to this but there is background which I should replace with the background-image. How to manage this and keep an arrow in the correct way? If I replace with the background-image like:

background-image: url(“data:image/svg+xml;utf8,”) no-repeat;

Need help as this will not work.

You can have multiple backgrounds in CSS now on the same element.

If that’s what you were asking?

The codepen you linked to has a problem if text is too long and it will obscure the arrow. Make sure you pad out the right of the select to avoid this happening.

I have tried to understand your suggestion. If I replace background image and it will work. Can be transformed bottom code into polygon using online tool?

<svg xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg' version='1.1' width='32' height='32'><polygon points='' style=''></polygon></svg>

It is full of % characters.

Source code is the following: https://www.filamentgroup.com/lab/select-css.html
`
background-image: url(‘data:image/svg+xml;utf8,%3Csvg%20xmlns%3D%22http%3A%2F%2Fwww.w3.org%2F2000%2Fsvg%22%20width%3D%22292.4%22%20height%3D%22292.4%22%3E%3Cpath%20fill%3D%22%23007CB2%22%20d%3D%22M287%2069.4a17.6%2017.6%200%200%200-13-5.4H18.4c-5%200-9.3%201.8-12.9%205.4A17.6%2017.6%200%200%200%200%2082.2c0%205%201.8%209.3%205.4%2012.9l128%20127.9c3.6%203.6%207.8%205.4%2012.8%205.4s9.2-1.8%2012.8-5.4L287%2095c3.5-3.5%205.4-7.8%205.4-12.8%200-5-1.9-9.2-5.5-12.8z%22%2F%3E%3C%2Fsvg%3E’), linear-gradient(to bottom, #FFF 0%,#E5E5E5 100%);

`

You already have the svg co-ordinates for a triangle arrow in your first snippet?

background: url("data:image/svg+xml;utf8,<svg xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg' width='100' height='100' fill='%238C98F2'><polygon points='0,0 100,0 50,50'/></svg>") no-repeat;
  background-size: 12px;

The image triangle you posted in your last example is almost the same so why not use the original?

I don’t believe you can easily convert an image into svg co-ordinates. As I said above there seems no need to do this as you already have the code for an svg triangle arrow anyway?

Thank you for the information. You are right. SVG is very usable but I avoided.

