SVG background replacement with background-image

You can have multiple backgrounds in CSS now on the same element.

CSS-Tricks – 14 Feb 18 CSS Basics: Using Multiple Backgrounds | CSS-Tricks With CSS, you can control the background of elements. You can set a background-color to fill it with a solid color, a background-image to fill it with

If that’s what you were asking?

The codepen you linked to has a problem if text is too long and it will obscure the arrow. Make sure you pad out the right of the select to avoid this happening.