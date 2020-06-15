SVG background replacement with background-image

HTML & CSS
#1

I like a concept from an example: https://codepen.io/ViszkY

select {
  color: #8C98F2;
  width: 50%;
  margin-left: 25%;
  margin-top: 50px;
  padding: 10px 0 10px 10px;
  border: 0 !important;
  /* needed */
  -webkit-appearance: none;
  -moz-appearance: none;
  appearance: none;
  /* SVG background image */
  background: url("data:image/svg+xml;utf8,<svg xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg' width='100' height='100' fill='%238C98F2'><polygon points='0,0 100,0 50,50'/></svg>") no-repeat;
  background-size: 12px;
  background-position: calc(100% - 15px) 17px;
  background-repeat: no-repeat;
  background-color: #efefef;
}

I’m new to this but there is background which I should replace with the background-image. How to manage this and keep an arrow in the correct way? If I replace with the background-image like:

background-image: url(“data:image/svg+xml;utf8,”) no-repeat;

Need help as this will not work.

#2

You can have multiple backgrounds in CSS now on the same element.

If that’s what you were asking?

The codepen you linked to has a problem if text is too long and it will obscure the arrow. Make sure you pad out the right of the select to avoid this happening.