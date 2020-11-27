SVG as programming code or raw source

I have seen an example of programming code like:
<svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" viewBox="0 0 138 26" fill="none" stroke="#000" stroke-width="2.3" stroke-linecap="round" stroke-linejoin="round">
<path d="M80 6h-9v14h9 M114 6h-9 v14h9 M111 13h-6 M77 13h-6 M122 20V6l11 14V6 M22 16.7L33 24l11-7.3V9.3L33 2L22 9.3V16.7z M44 16.7L33 9.3l-11 7.4 M22 9.3l11 7.3 l11-7.3 M33 2v7.3 M33 16.7V24 M88 14h6c2.2 0 4-1.8 4-4s-1.8-4-4-4h-6v14 M15 8c-1.3-1.3-3-2-5-2c-4 0-7 3-7 7s3 7 7 7 c2 0 3.7-0.8 5-2 M64 13c0 4-3 7-7 7h-5V6h5C61 6 64 9 64 13z"/>
</svg>
body {
text-align: center;
padding: 3rem;
height: 70px;
width: 270px;
}
If I put the height and width it will resize according to my measures, but if I have a raw file (SVG), it will not work. Is is possible to resize pure raw file (SVG) or only programming code can resize such objects?
Source code: https://blog.codepen.io/documentation/logos/
I’m new to SVG. If I understand SVG file is also a vector file.