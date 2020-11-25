SVG as programming code or raw source

well a PDF is not a ‘raw file’. Just to make that clear.

The SVG scales because it’s got a set viewBox.

Setting the height and width of an SVG element defines the screen coordinates that the SVG element occupies.

The viewbox then says “the upper left corner of my element is relative-coordinate x,y, the relative-width of my canvas is w, and the relative-height of my canvas is h.” It then takes the instructions given inside the SVG (that ‘path’ element), and draws the lines based upon the relative coordinates within that element.

Consider: If I tell my SVG element it is 200x200, and is on the screen at 10,10, and it’s viewbox is 0,0,100,100.

Then if i draw a line from 0,0 to 0,10 in my SVG path, what it ACTUALLY draws on screen is a line from 10,10 to 10,30 on the screen - but I don’t need to know anything about the screen to know how to draw my line. The browser takes care of the relative-to-absolute conversion for me.

If your ‘raw’ SVG file contains the same definitions, you will get the same scaling picture.