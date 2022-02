Hello,

I am trying to create an image that it will be having different parts of it that the user can hover over them and make a small animation.

I want to be all together, so when I resize the image, the hoverable areas are getting resized too.

I was thinking that the image should be in SVG format, so the hoverable areas would be elements so I can interact them with an id.

Is it something doable and also is there a better way to make it?