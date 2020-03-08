SVG and HTML stacking on top of each other

Yes it seems that while its transforming the element creates a stacking context that overlays the svg.

As I said above I know pretty much nothing about svg but from looking at the docs this morning it seems that z-index is not applied to the elements that lie within an svg but they are rendered in order of the code apart from elements like foreignobject that create a new stacking context.

Therefore it would seem that my previous reply would be the best way to go about this and remove the teacher from the first svg and overlay it in an svg of its own which can be controlled with stacking contexts in the normal css way. (This also avoid messing with the transform/backface rules on the carousel and it will behave properly.)

I know nothing about setting an svg up so I merely pulled the relevant code into its own svg and overlayed it over the first one.

https://codepen.io/paulobrien/pen/QWwjNbv

(Note I just threw everything into the left panel of codepen to make an easy copy and paste.)

That appears to work for me in Edge, Chrome and Firefox (note that it does not work in IE11 (neither does your original) as i don’t believe foreignobject works properly in IE11).

I believe you need to clean up those svgs as I don’t think all that extra code is necessary but that would be a job for you to research.

I also don’t like the fact that the carousel is embedded inside an svg and I would have simply overlaid several svgs around the normal html carousel and then you would at least have the carousel working in IE11.

Hope the above is of some use to you