Svelte - populating side panel

Hi, Not sure I’m in the right place for my question, but not alot of svelte forums.
I have a svelte app and and I’m trying to populate a collapsible side panel with an image gallery.
Any suggestions, code snippets appreciated.
Here’s what I have:
app.svelte
<script>
import Header from './components/Layout/Header.svelte';
import Footer from './components/Layout/Footer.svelte';
import Sidebar from "./components/Layout/Sidebar.svelte";
let sidebar_show = false;
async function getUsers() {
let response = await fetch("./data/paintings.json");
let users = await response.json();
return users;
}
const promise = getUsers();
</script>
<style>
p {clear: both;}
img {
height: auto;
object-fit: scale-down;
max-height: 77vh;
max-width: 77vw;
display: block;
margin-left: auto;
margin-right: auto;
margin-top: 20vh;
box-shadow: 10px 10px 7px -3px rgb(150 147 150);
}
.label {
float: right;
padding: 10px;
width: 12vw;
margin-top:-75vh;
display: flex;
flex-direction: column;
justify-content: flex-start;
color: #CD853F;
align-items: flex-start;
border-top: 1px solid white;
border-left: 1px solid white;
box-shadow: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.1) 0px 10px 15px -3px, rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.05) 0px 4px 6px -2px;
max-height: 30vh;
max-width: 10vw;
margin-left: 78vw;
gap: 10px;
}
.flex-items {
width: 10vw;
}
/* Title */
.flex-items:nth-child(1) {height: 60%;
width: 10vw;
border-bottom: 1px solid white;}
/* Medium */
.flex-items:nth-child(2) {height: 20%;
border-bottom: 1px solid white;}
/* Size & year painted */
.flex-items:nth-child(3) {height: 20%;
width: 11vw;
}
</style>
<main>
<Header />
<button on:click={() => sidebar_show = !sidebar_show}>Toggle Sidebar</button>
<Sidebar bind:show={sidebar_show} />
{#await promise}
<p>Loading...</p>
{:then user}
{#each user as user}
{#if user.medium === "Oil on canvas"}
<div>
<img class="imgMain" src="./images/{user.imgMain}" alt="{user.alt}">
<div class="label">
<div>
<div class='flex-items'>{user.titleEng}</div>
<div class='flex-items'>{user.medium}</div>
<div class='flex-items'>Size<br>Year </div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
{/if}
{/each}
{:catch error}
<p style="color: red">{error.message}</p>
{/await}
<Footer />
</main>
Sidebar.svelte:
<script>
import { fade, fly } from "svelte/transition";
export let show = false;
</script>
<style>
nav {
position: fixed;
top: 0;
left: 0;
height: 100%;
padding: 2rem 1rem 0.6rem;
border-left: 1px solid #aaa;
background: #fff;
overflow-y: auto;
width: 8rem;
}
</style>
{#if show}
<div class="overlay" on:click={()=> show = false} transition:fade={{duration: 150}}/>
<nav transition:fly={{x: 250, opacity: 1}}>
<div>
Hello
</div>
<button on:click={()=> show = false}>Close</button>
</nav>
{/if}
Thanks for any help