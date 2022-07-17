Svelte - populating side panel

Hi, Not sure I’m in the right place for my question, but not alot of svelte forums.

I have a svelte app and and I’m trying to populate a collapsible side panel with an image gallery.

Any suggestions, code snippets appreciated.

Here’s what I have:

app.svelte

<script> import Header from './components/Layout/Header.svelte'; import Footer from './components/Layout/Footer.svelte'; import Sidebar from "./components/Layout/Sidebar.svelte"; let sidebar_show = false; async function getUsers() { let response = await fetch("./data/paintings.json"); let users = await response.json(); return users; } const promise = getUsers(); </script> <style> p {clear: both;} img { height: auto; object-fit: scale-down; max-height: 77vh; max-width: 77vw; display: block; margin-left: auto; margin-right: auto; margin-top: 20vh; box-shadow: 10px 10px 7px -3px rgb(150 147 150); } .label { float: right; padding: 10px; width: 12vw; margin-top:-75vh; display: flex; flex-direction: column; justify-content: flex-start; color: #CD853F; align-items: flex-start; border-top: 1px solid white; border-left: 1px solid white; box-shadow: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.1) 0px 10px 15px -3px, rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.05) 0px 4px 6px -2px; max-height: 30vh; max-width: 10vw; margin-left: 78vw; gap: 10px; } .flex-items { width: 10vw; } /* Title */ .flex-items:nth-child(1) {height: 60%; width: 10vw; border-bottom: 1px solid white;} /* Medium */ .flex-items:nth-child(2) {height: 20%; border-bottom: 1px solid white;} /* Size & year painted */ .flex-items:nth-child(3) {height: 20%; width: 11vw; } </style> <main> <Header /> <button on:click={() => sidebar_show = !sidebar_show}>Toggle Sidebar</button> <Sidebar bind:show={sidebar_show} /> {#await promise} <p>Loading...</p> {:then user} {#each user as user} {#if user.medium === "Oil on canvas"} <div> <img class="imgMain" src="./images/{user.imgMain}" alt="{user.alt}"> <div class="label"> <div> <div class='flex-items'>{user.titleEng}</div> <div class='flex-items'>{user.medium}</div> <div class='flex-items'>Size<br>Year </div> </div> </div> </div> {/if} {/each} {:catch error} <p style="color: red">{error.message}</p> {/await} <Footer /> </main>

Sidebar.svelte:

<script> import { fade, fly } from "svelte/transition"; export let show = false; </script> <style> nav { position: fixed; top: 0; left: 0; height: 100%; padding: 2rem 1rem 0.6rem; border-left: 1px solid #aaa; background: #fff; overflow-y: auto; width: 8rem; } </style> {#if show} <div class="overlay" on:click={()=> show = false} transition:fade={{duration: 150}}/> <nav transition:fly={{x: 250, opacity: 1}}> <div> Hello </div> <button on:click={()=> show = false}>Close</button> </nav> {/if}

Thanks for any help