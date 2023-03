The Suzuki Ozark 250 Top Speed is a four-seater, light and agile motorbike with an air-cooled, 249 cc engine. It presents itself as a straightforward machine that’s ideal for leisurely riding on family jaunts and day excursions. When it comes to the specs, the Ozark is just over 2 metres (6 feet) long by 1 metre (3 feet) wide and has 14 inch wheels. Its top speed comes in at around 71 mph (114 km/h).