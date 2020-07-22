Surrounding Selected Text With Span Tags

Hi,Thanks for replying. I’m using Chrome version 84.0.4147.89. Also when I say Chrome Dev environment I’m talking about Chrome DevTool. When I view my page in Chrome DevTool and highlight a text string, upon releasing the mouse after highlighting the text, the highlighted text has a blue background.

The problem is the highlighted text should have a red color but instead they remain the same. When I save my markup, css, and script in an html file, and view my page in Chrom DevTool, the highlighted text has a blue background but the text color change to red when I click anywhere on the page. In jsFiddle no matter how many times I click on the page the blue background still remains and the text color is not red.

I should not have to click anywhere on the page after highlighting to get rid of the blue background and see the text red color. I don’t know whether the fact that I’m using my laptop’s touch pad to highlight the text causes the mouseup event not to work.