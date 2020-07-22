Surrounding Selected Text With Span Tags

I’m trying to surround highlighted text in a DIV with a span tag dynamically. I tried running my script in jsFiddle but doesn’t work. It some what works if I take the script, markups, etc., and paste them in an html file then view the result in Chrome Dev environment. Please see my code here and help point out why it’s not working as it should in Chrome.
Hi @liagapi555, not sure what you mean with chrome dev environment but that fiddle works fine for me… which version of chrome are you using for testing?
Hi,Thanks for replying. I’m using Chrome version 84.0.4147.89. Also when I say Chrome Dev environment I’m talking about Chrome DevTool. When I view my page in Chrome DevTool and highlight a text string, upon releasing the mouse after highlighting the text, the highlighted text has a blue background.
The problem is the highlighted text should have a red color but instead they remain the same. When I save my markup, css, and script in an html file, and view my page in Chrom DevTool, the highlighted text has a blue background but the text color change to red when I click anywhere on the page. In jsFiddle no matter how many times I click on the page the blue background still remains and the text color is not red.
I should not have to click anywhere on the page after highlighting to get rid of the blue background and see the text red color. I don’t know whether the fact that I’m using my laptop’s touch pad to highlight the text causes the mouseup event not to work.
I checked your Fiddle with Chromium and get the same behavior as you do in Chrome.
I also get the same sticky background in Firefox and Opera; the select background stays until I click elsewhere on the page to get the selected part loose the background and turn red.
I’m not a Javascript guy, but I could at least confirm the behaviour. Isn’t that the normal way the select works?