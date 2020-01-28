Support not answering emails

Sent support an email on 1/17/2020 and have not heard anything back! Do they normally ignore support questions about an account?
Hey support, if you are listening, please respond to my email!
Sent support an email on 1/17/2020 and have not heard anything back! Do they normally ignore support questions about an account?
Hey support, if you are listening, please respond to my email!
Hi,
I am sorry to hear that you have no response from us. I have forwarded this onto our team to investigate and get back to you ASAP.
Thanks.