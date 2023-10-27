Supplying link for generating pdf

I have the following code:
<div>
<a href=*"mypdf.htm"* target=*"_blank"*>My PDF </a>
</div>
<div class=*"qzTray"*>
<button onclick="printQZTray()">Test QZTray Print</button>
</div>
And clicking on
My PDF link opens a PDF in a new tab .
I’m trying to use qz tray and when I was checking their
sample HTML file(I’ve put the file in a JSFiddle) after downloading it from their website, they have a
printPDF function defined as follows:
function printPDF() {
var config = getUpdatedConfig();
var opts = getUpdatedOptions(true);
var printData = [
{ type: 'pixel', format: 'pdf', flavor: 'file', data: 'assets/pdf_sample.pdf', options: opts }
];
qz.print(config, printData).catch(displayError);
}
So I was wondering if for this part
data: 'assets/pdf_sample.pdf', I can somehow create a similar functionality like
<a href=*"mypdf.htm"* target=*"_blank"*>My PDF </a>. I mean user already sees a pdf after cicking on the URL so I am not sure if something like this can happen?
var printData = [
{ type: 'pixel', format: 'pdf', flavor: 'file', data: 'mypdf.htm', options: opts }
];
Is it the correct way to go about it?