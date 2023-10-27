Supplying link for generating pdf

I have the following code:

<div> <a href=*"mypdf.htm"* target=*"_blank"*>My PDF </a> </div> <div class=*"qzTray"*> <button onclick="printQZTray()">Test QZTray Print</button> </div>

And clicking on My PDF link opens a PDF in a new tab .

I’m trying to use qz tray and when I was checking their sample HTML file(I’ve put the file in a JSFiddle) after downloading it from their website, they have a printPDF function defined as follows:

function printPDF() { var config = getUpdatedConfig(); var opts = getUpdatedOptions(true); var printData = [ { type: 'pixel', format: 'pdf', flavor: 'file', data: 'assets/pdf_sample.pdf', options: opts } ]; qz.print(config, printData).catch(displayError); }

So I was wondering if for this part data: 'assets/pdf_sample.pdf' , I can somehow create a similar functionality like <a href=*"mypdf.htm"* target=*"_blank"*>My PDF </a> . I mean user already sees a pdf after cicking on the URL so I am not sure if something like this can happen?

var printData = [ { type: 'pixel', format: 'pdf', flavor: 'file', data: 'mypdf.htm', options: opts } ];

Is it the correct way to go about it?