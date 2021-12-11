I am solving Sums of Parts challenge by codewars platform. I think that I solved the challenge but I still need to deal with arrays have thousands of elements. My code:

function partsSums(ls) { let length = ls.length; let newArr = [ls.reduce((acc, cur) => acc + cur, 0)]; for (let i = 0; i < length; i++) { ls.splice(0, 1); newArr.push(ls.reduce((acc, cur) => acc + cur, 0)) } return newArr; }

console.log(partsSums([1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6]))` The link of the challenge: https://www.codewars.com/kata/5ce399e0047a45001c853c2b/train/javascript