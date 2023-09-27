Sumbitted PHP form and array response in particular location within HTML

PHP
1

I try to store result TRUE/FALSE when a form is submitted.
How to manage as message should be within particular location inside HTML template?

<?php

if ($_SERVER["REQUEST_METHOD"] == "POST") {
  $name = sanitize_text_field($_POST["name"]);
  $email = sanitize_email($_POST["email"]);
  $message = sanitize_textarea_field($_POST["message"]);
  
  if (mail($to, $subject, $message, $headers)) {
                // Display a success message
            echo '<div>Message is OK</div';
        } else {
            // Display an error message if the email sending failed
            echo '<div>Please try again!</div>';
        }

} else {
    echo "";
}

?>

Just as an example of response:

  if ($message_result === false) {
    $response = array(
      'success' => false,
      'message' => 'Error with a submitted message.',
    );
  } else {
    $response = array(
      'success' => true,
      'message' => '$pushMessageInPHPTemplate.'
    );
  }

How to push message using array inside particular location within HTML template?