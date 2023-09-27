Sumbitted PHP form and array response in particular location within HTML

I try to store result TRUE/FALSE when a form is submitted.
How to manage as message should be within particular location inside HTML template?
<?php
if ($_SERVER["REQUEST_METHOD"] == "POST") {
$name = sanitize_text_field($_POST["name"]);
$email = sanitize_email($_POST["email"]);
$message = sanitize_textarea_field($_POST["message"]);
if (mail($to, $subject, $message, $headers)) {
// Display a success message
echo '<div>Message is OK</div';
} else {
// Display an error message if the email sending failed
echo '<div>Please try again!</div>';
}
} else {
echo "";
}
?>
Just as an example of response:
if ($message_result === false) {
$response = array(
'success' => false,
'message' => 'Error with a submitted message.',
);
} else {
$response = array(
'success' => true,
'message' => '$pushMessageInPHPTemplate.'
);
}
How to push message using array inside particular location within HTML template?