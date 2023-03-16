Sum of 3 numeric values stored in a single mysql field

Hi everyone! I know that can’t be correct but I would have to sum 3 numeric values stored in a single mysql field.

In the field called valori_varianti I have 3 decimal numbers 1.00 1.50 1.50. How can I get the sum of these numbers?

I tried to use str_replace to get a result similar to this 1.00+1.50+1.50 but anyway if I recall the sum I don’t get the result of 4.00 but the string 1.00+1.50+1.50.

I also tried using array_sum but it still doesn’t work.

I don’t know if I explained myself well and I apologize if my English is not correct but I use google translate.